Idea Exchange With IOA President Narinder Batra
‘We need to stop thinking of college as preparation for first job, but as preparation for life-long ca
Idea Exchange with Manish Sisodia
Ram temple issue changed country’s character… We need to tell people that humanism is above national
Idea Exchange Highlights With Ashok Gehlot, CM Of Rajasthan
‘On Pak, we’ve issues... We won’t act contrary to Olympic Charter. We’re acting so sentiment of country is upheld’
‘Bollywood has access to people’s hearts... I don’t like it when I don’t see a response to a social tragedy’, Anubhav Sinha
Students are worried about slowdown, but they also feel change is happening... I see a lot of patience in them
'Your working professional life can't be the end result... the next big challenge is to retain the job. You could be redundant even three years later'
Many authors who wrote early Nehruvian textbooks were Marxists: William Dalrymple at Express Adda
Weekly Horoscope: Your week ahead (23 - 28 Dec'19)
Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg made me who I am today
Realme Buds Air review: Apple AirPods killer?
Opinion | What is CAA and is it linked to NRC? A legal expert gives his take