‘I don’t think valuation for Tesla is justified’: Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha founder
‘I don’t think valuation for Tesla is justified’: Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha founder
No public anger against BJP govts anywhere due to Covid: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Deaths miscount due to lack of testing, awareness in rural areas: MP CM
Don’t think we are right yet to claim to be Vishwa Guru: Shivshankar Menon
‘Don’t blame Centre, poor data by states caused oxygen crisis’ : Iqbal Singh Chahal
‘Warned colleagues that Covid would hit entire country but was laughed at’ : Iqbal Singh Cha
No delay in vaccination drive caused due to CoWIN : CEO, National Health Authority
CoWIN a very secure, stable & scalable platform: CEO, National Health Authority
Hospitals bigger fear than Covid in this UP Dalit village
Deaths miscount due to lack of testing, awareness in rural areas: MP CM
'I don't think valuation for Tesla is justified': Nikhil Kamath, Zerodha founder
'Everybody’s valuation is inflated, even ours': Nikhil Kamat, Zerodha founder