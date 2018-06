Updated: June 17, 2018 2:17:02 pm

In this edition of the Idea Exchange, Vice-Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Tariq Mansoor dismisses the Jinnah portrait controversy as a ‘non-issue’, explains the University’s position on the minority institution debate, believes freedom of speech must have boundaries, underlines the need to ‘sort out’ anti-social elements in academic institutions, asserts his commitment to gender equality on campus and says NEET will improve the quality of medical education.