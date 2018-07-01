‘All Economies At All Points In Time Have Challenges,’ Arvind Subramanian At Idea Exchange

Updated: July 1, 2018 11:23:23 am

On June 21, Arvind Subramanian announced that he would be stepping down from the post of the Chief Economic Advisor, 11 months before the end of his term. Subramanian, who was closely involved in drafting the GST Act, cited “personal reasons” for his departure. In this edition of Idea Exchange, Subramanian justifies his exit from the post and also discusses some of the major issues going on with the economy. Watch what he had to say about the problems that our economy is facing recently and also his views on the major economic reforms that were brought in by the current BJP government.