70% of Singapore drinks treated sewage water. (If it happens here) fights between states will end’, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Indian agriculture has reached a stage where more the govt intervenes, lower will be growth’, Ramesh Chand, Member NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand on government's intervention in the agricultural sector and what states need to do aid the growth of this sector. All these and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘In the process of introspection, there should be some casualty. Sooner it is done, better for party’, Veerappa Moily
Senior Congress leader Veerappa Moily explains why the Congress ‘doesn’t need to get disillusioned or disappointed’ with the loss in Lok Sabha elections 2019. This and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘No one has ever doubted Muslims’ nationalism. No one still doubts it, and never will’, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Union Minister of Minority Affairs, talks about the plans the government has for the minorities in the next five years. He believe that discrimination against Muslims has reduced and dismisses the Sachar Committee report.
‘If a senior player gets emotional about mistakes, it increases fear of failure, pressure in juniors…’, Paddy Upton
In conversation with the Indian Express is the Head coach of Rajasthan Royals, Paddy Upton, who talks about working with the 2011 World Cup-winning team as a mental conditioning coach. All these and much more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘Shattered belief that TMC can’t be defeated… When we create that mood in Kerala, BJP will win’, Kailash Vijayvargiya
In this edition of Idea Exchange, BJP’s general secretary in charge of West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya, decodes the party's performance in West Bengal and tell us what these results mean for the party's future in the state.
‘Can’t run world’s fastest growing economy on employment support… Must create employment’
Dr Rathin Roy, member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council believes that smart policy, not expensive schemes will help meet targets. All these and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
Coastal roads, shelters, warning, response… We’re at a stage where we can save most lives: IMD Director General K J Ramesh
IMD Director General K J Ramesh in a conversation with Indian Express, said the aim is to ensure that there are no casualties from cyclones. Talking about Fani, he said that it won’t impact the monsoon this year.
“Polls are about ‘Modi versus who?’ Where there is no answer to ‘who’, it will be Modi all the way”, Ram Madhav
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav talks about Modi's campaign strategy and the issues that BJP has been raising in their election campaign. All this and more in this edition of Idea Exchange.
‘Govt should be close to industry, not individual industrialists… Hear industry, but do what’s right’
Co-chairman of Forbes Marshall Naushad Forbes gives his view on employment statistics, says that they are “flat” and that jobs have been created in the informal sector. He believes that government's decision to block the NSSO survey backfired.
There is no alternate leader… Indians know how to distinguish between state, LS polls. BJP will win’, Ravi Shankar Prasad
With a few days to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has been raising the national security issue in its campaigns. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says the Opposition questioning Balakot strikes is a poll issue.
‘In Chhattisgarh, we dispelled notion that Amit Shah is an election winning machine. There is no fear nw. Will do it in LS polls too’, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel believes that BJP's move to replace its incumbent MPs in driven by 'fear'. He also calls PM Modi's promises 'jumla' and asserts that people's trust in Rahul Gandhi is growing. All this & more in this Idea Exchange.
Muslims from Assam, UP, Bihar different… Fight is against Bangladeshi Muslims, not Indian Muslims
Finance Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, believes the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will not affect the BJP’s prospects in the state, says national security is not the only issue in Lok Sabha elections.
‘2019 won’t be 2014, irrespective of what PM Modi, Amit Shah do… BJP numbers will fall sharply: Anand Sharma
Anand Sharma, talks about the challenge of catching up with the “well-funded” BJP’s digital campaign, accuses the Centre of deflecting discussion on real issues by focusing on national security, calls PM Modi “clueless” on terror and Pakistan
‘There’s frustration in businessmen, a fear… They wanted more from govt. There’s a dissonance’, global investor & author Ruchir Sharma
In this edition of Idea Exchange, global investor & author Ruchir Sharma says that national security will not be the only narrative in Lok Sabhpolls and he believes that the Opposition has ‘understood the game’ this time.
‘The market is not creating pressure on the private sector to work towards skilling people’ – NSDC CEO, Manish Kumar
In this edition of Idea Exchange, The NSDC CEO says the problem is not jobs but wages, notes that while automation is leading to loss of jobs, it is also creating many, & stresses the need to introduce skilling courses in schools.
‘NGMA is a space for artists, they should be allowed to say what they have to say’: NGMA Director-General, Adwaita Gadanayak
The NGMA Director-General says Amol Palekar had every right to say what he wanted but he was misinformed, denies any move to curtail space to independent artists, explains why new work have not been added, & talks about bringing art to children
‘Why does a boy pick up the gun? It’s not about Burhan Wani… need to address idea behind him’
In this edition of Idea Exchange, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti dismisses any future alliance with the BJP, asserts that there has to be some dialogue with separatists and also acknowledges that Pakistan is important in resolving the Kashmir crisis.
Gehlotji is 28 years older than me. He can say what he wants. I accept it with humility: Sachin Pilot
In this edition of Idea Exchange, Sachin Pilot says the decision to make him Rajasthan Deputy CM was collective and he is optimistic that an opposition led by Congress will defeat BJP is Lok Sabha polls.
