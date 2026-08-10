Why Loss of Appetite should not be ignored? - Dr. Ravinder Goyal

Dr. Ravinder Goyal explains why loss of appetite should not be ignored in daily routine. In clinical practice, reduced appetite is often an early symptom of underlying conditions, including infections, stress or an underlying health problem. During illness or stress, loss ... Read More of appetite may lead to inadequate nutrient intake and progressive nutritional decline, further compromising immune function and recovery. Recognizing loss of appetite early allows timely evaluation of its cause and appropriate nutritional intervention. Consulting a healthcare professional is advisable if loss of appetite persists.