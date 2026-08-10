Hungry Hai Toh Healthy Hai

Why Loss of Appetite should not be ignored? - Dr. Ravinder Goyal

Dr. Ravinder Goyal explains why loss of appetite should not be ignored in daily routine. In clinical practice, reduced appetite is often an early symptom of underlying conditions, including infections, stress or an underlying health problem. During illness or stress, loss ...

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Undernutrition and Infection: Can it cause Loss of Appetite? – Dr. Deepak Agarwal
Undernutrition and Infection: Can it cause Loss of Appetite? – Dr. Deepak Agarwal
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