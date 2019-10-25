Easy recipes for your Diwali Party

Food Video
Aeolian Style Sea-bass Fillet Recipe by Chef Agostino D’Angelo
A dish that encompasses the strong flavors of one of the most beautiful archipelagos in the Mediterranean. Executive Chef Agostino D'Angelo decodes the recipe for us.
Seafood and Crustaceans Salad Recipe by Chef Agostino D’Angelo
Salads are an all time favorite for everyone and we keep trying out new salad recipes. We met with Executive Chef Agostino D'Angelo from Belmond Villa who shares his recipe for a simple Sicilian seafood salad.
Risotto with Porcini Mushrooms and Truffle Oil
Getting the perfect consistency of a risotto is tough! Even the best fail at times. We had an opportunity to interact with Executive Chef Agostino D'Angelo, who helped us with the recipe of the perfect mushroom risotto.
Valentine’s Day Special: Grown – Up Eton Mess
We met up with the team from Piano Man Jazz Club and got them to share the recipe for their best Valentine's day dessert.
Valentine’s Day Special – Paradise Punch
Want to make something special for Valentine's Day? We met the mixologist at Smoke House Deli and got him to share the recipe to his favourite drink!
Delhi’s Grand Food Carnival
Delhi is hosting a food and entertainment carnival at Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium this weekend. With a host of attractions like stand up comedy to street performers, this is the first of its kind. We bring to you some dishes that you should not miss!
Christmas Recipe – Roast Turkey with Cranberry Sauce
On Christmas day, we bring to you a festive favourite recipe for Roast Turkey with stuffing and cranberry sauce created by Radhika Khandelwal, Executive Chef at Fig & Maple.
Christmas Special – Napa Valley Salad Wreath
During this festive month of Christmas we met with Radhika Khandelwal, Executive Chef at Fig & Maple and created the perfect Napa Valley salad for your Christmas brunch. See more: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
Christmas Cake Recipe: Spiced Orange Wreath Cake
In the ongoing Christmas Recipe edition, we bring to you a lip-smacking dessert, the Spiced Orange Wreath Cake. We caught up with Shivesh Bhatia, a 22-year-old chef who loves baking cakes and desserts.
Bake these Chocolate Shortbread for the perfect gift
Can't think of what to give as a Diwali gift? Make these melt-in-the-mouth chocolate shortbreads. We spoke to Mitali Sahani from The Bombaykery about her best Diwali memories while learning how to make these!
Have a delish Diwali with these easy homemade Chocolate Truffles
This Diwali gift your loved ones some homemade chocolate truffles. We met with Avanti Mathur from Sweet Nothings by Avanti Mathur and spoke to her about her favourite thing about Diwali and she shared her go to recipe for chocolates.
Have a delicious Diwali with this easy Date – Nut Cake
Home Baker Shikha Sachdeva from Cocoka shared the recipe of her famous Date - Nut Cake. Baked to perfection and drizzled with orange syrup and homemade marmalade, this is a perfect bake for Diwali!
Diwali Treats – Belgian chocolate dipped chocolate chip cookie
Chocolate chip cookies are an all time favourite and dipped in Belgian Chocolate, is just simply mouthwatering! We met Sara Taneja from Lets Bake Love and she shared her recipe with us!
Durga Puja Delight: East Bengal’s Famous Beetroot Halwa and Chutney
Two dishes that are absolutely essential for any Bengali bhog to be complete are halwa and chutney. Pritha Sen and Noyona Afroz show us their go to recipes for these dishes.
Durga Puja Delight: Kolkata’s famous Moong Dal Pakodi Chaat
Inspired by the Kolkata- style “North Indian Chaat” on Camac Street, these deep fried moong dal pakoras topped with chutney and dahi are an absolute all time favourite. Iti Misra shows us her take on it.
Durga Puja Delights: Niramish Mangsho
Niramish Mutton or vegetarian mutton, is a mutton dish made without garlic and onion. Marinated for nearly 12 hours, this dish is served best with a plate of rice. Watch food columnist Rajyasree Sen's take on this dish.
Durga Puja Delight: Shorshe Maach
Food Columnist Rajyasree Sen shares her recipe of Mustard Fish, another Bengali favourite. Served with rice, this dish is a staple in most bengali households.
Durga Puja Delights: A bong’s go to food – Khichudi and Labda
A variation of the classic khichdi and mix vegetable, Khichudi and Labda is one of the main dishes served during Durga Puja. No bhog is complete without this quintessential bengali dish being served. Pritha Sen from Mustard helped us with the recipe.
A foodie’s guide to Jail Road
Jail road was earlier known as the furniture market, but today it is largely associated for its food. Delhi Food Blogger shares his top 5 picks.
