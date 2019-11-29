Actors in India are afraid to raise a voice in political matters, says Naseeruddin Shah
Jharkhand Elections Results: Why BJP failed to retain power
Jamia turns into battlefield during anti-CAA protests
Women sing “Manuhor Manuhe Baabe” to protest CAA in Guwahati
William Dalrymple: India is mix pot of million migrations
Many authors who wrote early Nehruvian textbooks were Marxists: William Dalrymple at Express Adda
Weekly Horoscope: Your week ahead (23 - 28 Dec'19)
Sonakshi Sinha: Dabangg made me who I am today
Realme Buds Air review: Apple AirPods killer?
Opinion | What is CAA and is it linked to NRC? A legal expert gives his take