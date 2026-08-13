Why Dharavi Redevelopment Is Under Scrutiny| A 2537 Crore Plan & Controversy| Express Explained

A Maharashtra government project to relocate a section of Dharavi residents to Deonar has hit a bureaucratic roadblock. With work yet to begin on clearing part of Mumbai’s 99-year-old landfill, the project is already delayed by over six months, The Indian ... Read More Express's Pratip Achariya decodes based on RTI records reveals. Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edited By: Prince Keshari

Photos By: Sankhadeep

Special Thanks To Afaque For Helping Us With Exclusive Dharavi Footage