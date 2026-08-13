Express Originals

Why Dharavi Redevelopment Is Under Scrutiny| A 2537 Crore Plan & Controversy| Express Explained

A Maharashtra government project to relocate a section of Dharavi residents to Deonar has hit a bureaucratic roadblock. With work yet to begin on clearing part of Mumbai’s 99-year-old landfill, the project is already delayed by over six months, The Indian ...

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