Vande Mataram Controversy Explained: History, Politics & Why It Remains Contentious| Deep Dive

Why has Vande Mataram, one of India’s most iconic patriotic songs, remained at the centre of controversy for over a century? ... Read More From its origins in the 1870s and its connection to Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Anand Math, to its role in the freedom struggle, the song has been deeply intertwined with India’s history, politics, religion and ideas of nationalism. But why have some objected to its later stanzas? Why did leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Rabindranath Tagore engage with the controversy? And how did a song once used as a rallying cry during the freedom struggle become politically contentious in modern India? In this episode of 3 Things Podcast, Shashank Bhargava and Suanshu trace Vande Mataram’s complicated history, its evolution, the debate over its lyrics and music, and why the controversy continues today. Production: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edited By: Meetesh Dixit

Camera By: Madhur Shyam & Vikas You Will Find Here:

00:00 — Why Is Vande Mataram Controversial?

01:32 — Vande Mataram: The History Behind the Song

02:05 — Has Vande Mataram Always Been Controversial?

04:55 — Bankim Chandra Chatterjee & The Origins

06:54 — The Sanyasi-Fakir Rebellion

09:20 — How Vande Mataram First Appeared

10:48 — Rabindranath Tagore & Vande Mataram

12:39 — Vande Mataram Enters Anand Math

13:34 — Why The Later Stanzas Became Controversial

15:07 — Anand Math: History or Fiction?

16:03 — The Anti-Muslim Depictions in Anand Math

19:20 — How Vande Mataram Became a Freedom Struggle Cry

21:49 — Hindus & Muslims Chanted Vande Mataram Together

23:08 — Why The British Banned Vande Mataram

24:17 — What Do The Other Stanzas Actually Say?

25:54 — Jinnah, Nehru, Bose & The Vande Mataram Debate

27:37 — What Did Tagore & Gandhi Think?

28:12 — Vande Mataram vs Jana Gana Mana

31:40 — How Vande Mataram became a song

34:10 — The many musical versions of Vande Mataram

42:15 — Why Jana Gana Mana was chosen as the national anthem