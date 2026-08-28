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Vande Mataram Controversy Explained: History, Politics & Why It Remains Contentious| Deep Dive

Why has Vande Mataram, one of India’s most iconic patriotic songs, remained at the centre of controversy for over a century? ...

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Should Homeopathy Doctors Prescribe Modern Medicine? 3 Things Podcast| Deep Dive
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