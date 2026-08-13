Express Originals

Shatrughan Sinha: “Gen Z Watches Everything, That’s Why They’re Angry”

Shatrughan’s Sinha in an exclusive chat with Neeta Sharma speaks about protests at Jantar Mantar and why Sonakshi Sinha supported the cause. As a father he said he was worried but was proud of his daughter.He also recalls the way ...

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Why Dharavi Redevelopment Is Under Scrutiny| A 2537 Crore Plan & Controversy| Express Explained
Why Dharavi Redevelopment Is Under Scrutiny| A 2537 Crore Plan & Controversy| Express Explained
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