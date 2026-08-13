Shatrughan Sinha: “Gen Z Watches Everything, That’s Why They’re Angry”

Shatrughan’s Sinha in an exclusive chat with Neeta Sharma speaks about protests at Jantar Mantar and why Sonakshi Sinha supported the cause. As a father he said he was worried but was proud of his daughter.He also recalls the way ... Read More he supported her when she was trolled for supporting Sonam Wangchuk. As far as Bollywood is concerned he explains why they don’t voice their opinion.