Prashant Kishor Exclusive: What Does PK Have To Say About His Bankipur Win, Student Protests

Over a week since he defeated the BJP in its bastion of Bankipur in a Bihar Assembly bypoll, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor speaks to The Indian Express about his win, the Jantar Mantar and Jharkhand protests, his vision ... Read More for his constituency, and Bihar in the post-Nitish Kumar era. Excerpts: