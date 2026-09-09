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Caste Census Debate: Yogendra Yadav vs Surjit Bhalla on Data, Reservations | The Big Fight

Yogendra Yadav and Surjit Bhalla go head-to-head in a sharp debate over India’s caste census — and whether caste data can be accurately collected. ...

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Vande Mataram Controversy Explained: History, Politics & Why It Remains Contentious| Deep Dive
Vande Mataram Controversy Explained: History, Politics & Why It Remains Contentious| Deep Dive
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