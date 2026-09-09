Caste Census Debate: Yogendra Yadav vs Surjit Bhalla on Data, Reservations | The Big Fight

Yogendra Yadav and Surjit Bhalla go head-to-head in a sharp debate over India’s caste census — and whether caste data can be accurately collected. ... Read More While Bhalla argues that people have incentives to misreport their caste and questions the need for a caste census, Yadav counters that there is “zero individual incentive” to lie in the census and argues that India needs caste data to shape reservation policy. The two also debate the role of the OBC category, the 27% reservation quota, census data, affirmative action and whether an open-ended caste question is more reliable than a drop-down menu. Watch this brand new show on caste census, reservations, OBC data and the politics of caste counting. In The Panel: Yogendra Yadav, Surjit Bhalla & Saptarshi Basak

Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Editor: Prince Keshari

Design: Meetesh & Ajay

Camera: Madhur & Vikas