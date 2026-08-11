Express Originals

“Amit Shah Was Always Ready”: Sanjay Jaiswal on Parliament Deadlock

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, in a conversation with The Indian Express’ Neeta Sharma, spoke about the Parliament protests, the government’s response to student demands and the role of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He also dismissed Prashant Kishore’s electoral success as ...

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