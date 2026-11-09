Explained

Why Is Ghee Getting More Expensive? India's Growing Milk Fat Crisis

India is the world's largest milk producer, but it is facing a shortage of milk fat. Rising demand for ghee and butter, increased dairy exports, slowing milk production and regulatory crackdowns are putting pressure on supplies and pushing prices higher. ...

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