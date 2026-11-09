Why Is Ghee Getting More Expensive? India's Growing Milk Fat Crisis

India is the world's largest milk producer, but it is facing a shortage of milk fat. Rising demand for ghee and butter, increased dairy exports, slowing milk production and regulatory crackdowns are putting pressure on supplies and pushing prices higher. ... Read More Why are dairy fat prices rising, and could consumers face further increases? The Indian Express' Harish Damodaran explains the factors behind India's milk fat crisis and what lies ahead for the dairy sector. Report: Harish Damodaran

Production, Editor & GFX: Faisal Malik

Camera: Madhur Shyam