Why Eggs, Chicken and Milk May Not Get Cheaper Anytime Soon | Indian Express Special

Egg prices in India have jumped sharply — and the reason goes far beyond the poultry farm or your neighbourhood shop.In this episode, Sayoni Aiyar explains what is driving the rise in eggs, chicken and milk prices, and why the ... Read More real story begins with animal feed. Maize and soyabean meal are key inputs for livestock, but maize is now being pulled in another direction: India’s ethanol blending programme.

Add a weak monsoon, El Niño-related heat stress, lower maize acreage and rising feed costs, and the result is a chain reaction that eventually reaches your breakfast table.

So why are eggs costing ₹7–9 each? Why could chicken and milk remain expensive? And could India’s push for ethanol end up competing with the food and feed industries for maize?

Watch the full explainer to understand the hidden economics behind India’s rising protein bill.