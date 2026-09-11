Explained

Why Eggs, Chicken and Milk May Not Get Cheaper Anytime Soon | Indian Express Special

Egg prices in India have jumped sharply — and the reason goes far beyond the poultry farm or your neighbourhood shop.In this episode, Sayoni Aiyar explains what is driving the rise in eggs, chicken and milk prices, and why the ...

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