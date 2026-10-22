Tripura Teen Faces Racial Slurs In Viral Video; Kiren Rijiju Demands Action, FIR Registered

A viral video allegedly showing Delhi-based influencer Amir Shokeen using racial slurs against a teenager from Tripura has triggered widespread backlash. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju demanded action, while Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha directed the DGP to coordinate with Delhi Police. ... Read More An FIR has been registered as police investigate the incident.