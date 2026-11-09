Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Admits Affair: Who Is Alice Huang at the Centre of Chinese Spy Charges?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, as reports link him to former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang. The controversy has taken a geopolitical turn, with allegations of Chinese espionage, questions over Nvidia's AI chip exports and ... Read More scrutiny of Megaspeed's business links with Chinese companies.