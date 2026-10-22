'Mindset Need To Change': BJP MLA & RG Kar Victim's Mother Blames Public For Kolkata Stampede

At least 19 people were killed and 25 injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata’s Chorbagan area. BJP MLA and RG Kar rape-murder victim’s mother Ratna Debnath blamed the public for the tragedy, saying there was a ... Read More need to change people’s mindset. The pandal was located in a narrow lane, while rain, a false announcement about the pandal collapsing and dim lighting were among the factors being examined. Watch