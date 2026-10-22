'Mindset Need To Change': BJP MLA & RG Kar Victim's Mother Blames Public For Kolkata Stampede

Greenopolis Homebuyers’ 11-Year Wait: Paid Up to 90%, Still No Dream Home| Ground Report
How Far Will the RBI Go to Defend the Rupee? The $80 Billion Question | Indian Express Special
Delhi Court Issues Fresh Summons To Dhruv Rathee In 2018 Defamation Case | Watch
Rahul Gandhi Joins Sit-In at India Gate Over Ankita Bhandari Murder Case | Ground Report
Bengal Governor RN Ravi Dissolves Mamata - Led West Bengal Assembly
Pune Shocker: 3 Year Old Raped & Murdered in Nasrapur| Protests Block Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway
Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 Dead, Over 10 Rescued in Massive Vivek Vihar Blaze| East Delhi Accident
Trump Warns Iran: Strikes Could Resume Anytime |Iran war update