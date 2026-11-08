Explained

How Delhi’s Delivery Workers Spend The Festival

While millions celebrate Diwali with their families, thousands of gig workers spend the festive night delivering orders across Delhi. The Indian Express spends a night with delivery agents to capture their lives, daily targets and the festival they celebrate on the ...

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