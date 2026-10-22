Explained

France Protest: The Economic Crisis Behind the Unrest | Explained

France is witnessing growing unrest, with youth-led protests, clashes and rising tensions. But beyond the violence lies a deep economic factors. What is driving the anger in youth, and are there parallels with India’s own challenges, particularly around jobs, opportunities and ...

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