France Protest: The Economic Crisis Behind the Unrest | Explained

France is witnessing growing unrest, with youth-led protests, clashes and rising tensions. But beyond the violence lies a deep economic factors. What is driving the anger in youth, and are there parallels with India’s own challenges, particularly around jobs, opportunities and ... Read More the aspirations of young people? In this video, The Indian Express’s Udit Misra breaks down his analysis of the economic factors behind France’s growing unrest in a conversation with Ishita Singh.