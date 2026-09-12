Delhi’s New Gangsters: Drugs, Extortion & The Rise of the Gen Z Gangster 3Things Podcast

Delhi’s gang networks are changing. From local betting and extortion rackets to cocaine cartels, sophisticated weapons, foreign-based gang leaders and social-media recruitment, the nature of organised crime in the capital has taken a darker turn. ... Read More In this episode of Three Things, we look at how Delhi’s gangs operate today, the rise of cocaine trafficking, the mechanics of extortion, and why young recruits are increasingly being drawn into the gangster ecosystem through the promise of money, fame and notoriety. Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edit: Aakash Trivedi

Camera: Madhur & Vikas