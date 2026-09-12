Explained

Delhi’s New Gangsters: Drugs, Extortion & The Rise of the Gen Z Gangster 3Things Podcast

Delhi’s gang networks are changing. From local betting and extortion rackets to cocaine cartels, sophisticated weapons, foreign-based gang leaders and social-media recruitment, the nature of organised crime in the capital has taken a darker turn. ...

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Why Eggs, Chicken and Milk May Not Get Cheaper Anytime Soon | Indian Express Special
Why Eggs, Chicken and Milk May Not Get Cheaper Anytime Soon | Indian Express Special
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