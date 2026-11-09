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Delhi-NCR Chokes After Diwali As AQI Nears Severe Levels | Delhi Pollution | Pollution After Diwali

Delhi Pollution: Delhi is choking under a thick blanket of toxic haze as air quality plunges towards the severe category after Diwali. Despite restrictions on firecrackers and the Delhi government's pollution-control measures, AQI levels have surged across the National Capital Region. ...

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