Delhi-NCR Chokes After Diwali As AQI Nears Severe Levels | Delhi Pollution | Pollution After Diwali

Delhi Pollution: Delhi is choking under a thick blanket of toxic haze as air quality plunges towards the severe category after Diwali. Despite restrictions on firecrackers and the Delhi government's pollution-control measures, AQI levels have surged across the National Capital Region. ... Read More Mumbai and several other Indian cities are also witnessing deteriorating air quality. Is the government's pollution-control project enough to tackle India's growing air crisis?