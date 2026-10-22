Explained

Coughs, Asthma, Dust: ‘This Is Now Common,’ Say Delhi Residents As Toxic Air Returns | Watch

As pollution levels rise in Delhi-NCR, residents are once again dealing with coughing, breathing difficulties and dusty air. From asthma patients to daily commuters, Delhiites are bracing for another difficult pollution season. What is driving the worsening air quality, and how ...

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