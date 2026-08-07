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What the Brij Bhushan Case Reveals About Indian Sport| 3 things Deep Dive| Podcast

Behind the medals and glory lies a darker reality. This discussion examines how sexual harassment, abuse of power, and institutional silence have continued to haunt Indian sports. Why do powerful coaches often escape accountability while athletes are left to fight alone? ...

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₹200 Crore Lutyens’ Delhi Property Fraud: How the Elite Fell for a High-Value Scam | Explained
₹200 Crore Lutyens’ Delhi Property Fraud: How the Elite Fell for a High-Value Scam | Explained
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