What the Brij Bhushan Case Reveals About Indian Sport| 3 things Deep Dive| Podcast

Behind the medals and glory lies a darker reality. This discussion examines how sexual harassment, abuse of power, and institutional silence have continued to haunt Indian sports. Why do powerful coaches often escape accountability while athletes are left to fight alone? ... Read More In this episode of 3 things Deep Dive; Shashank and Nihal explore the systemic failures, the recurring allegations, and the urgent need for reform to make sports safer for every athlete. What You Will Find In This Episode 00:00 to 00:59 - A short Brief On The Brij Bhushan Case

01:01 to 01:32 - The Podcast Panel

01:35 to 12:30- The Charges Against Brij Bhushan

12:29 to 13:02 - The Protest & Vinesh Phogat

13:03 to 25:16 - The Reality Women Athletes Face

25:23 to 29:53 - The 'Power' Play & The Coaches

29:56 to 31:52 - The Guidelines

31:53 to 32:17- A quick takeaways who worked behind camera