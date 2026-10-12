What Is AISA? The Left-Wing Student Organisation Behind Delhi’s SIR Protests| Express Explained

From its roots in India’s Naxalite movement to its presence on university campuses, AISA has emerged as a key Left-wing student organisation. We explain its origins, ideology, political evolution and rivalry with ABVP and NSUI — and why it is drawing ... Read More attention during the protests demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Express Explained