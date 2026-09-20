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West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained

West Bengal SIR: The Election Commission has told the Supreme Court that over 22 lakh of the 27.16 lakh voters deleted from West Bengal’s electoral rolls during the SIR process have filed appeals — meaning nearly 82% of those deleted have ...

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