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VHP’s Garba ‘Fatwa’: Can Muslims Be Barred From Navratri Celebrations? Girish Kuber Explains

The West Side Story: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for barring Muslims from participating in Navratri and Garba celebrations. Girish Kuber and Shubhangi discuss the controversial directive, its implications for communal harmony, and why the issue goes beyond a festival ...

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