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The Fight Is Now Over Who Controls Tata Sons’ Leadership| Explained

A power struggle is unfolding at the top of the Tata Group. Questions over N Chandrasekaran’s third-term extension have exposed deeper differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata — from Tata Sons’ future and executive pay to losses at unlisted companies, ...

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West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
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