The Fight Is Now Over Who Controls Tata Sons’ Leadership| Explained

A power struggle is unfolding at the top of the Tata Group. Questions over N Chandrasekaran’s third-term extension have exposed deeper differences with Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata — from Tata Sons’ future and executive pay to losses at unlisted companies, ... Read More capital allocation and governance. With the Trusts controlling about two-thirds of Tata Sons, the dispute could shape who leads the group and how it evolves in the post-Ratan Tata era.