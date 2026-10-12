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Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Delhi Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AISA president Neha Bora and other INDIA bloc leaders led a march towards the Supreme Court in Delhi, demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision ...

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