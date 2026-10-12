Rahul Gandhi Leads INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar | Delhi Protest

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AISA president Neha Bora and other INDIA bloc leaders led a march towards the Supreme Court in Delhi, demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision ... Read More (SIR) of electoral rolls. A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court alleging large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the SIR process. The petitioners include Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC leader Saugata Roy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. Police stopped the protesters on Bhagwan Das Road before they could reach the Supreme Court. The march comes a day after police detained thousands of demonstrators across Delhi amid heightened security. Watch the latest updates from Delhi on the INDIA bloc protest, the petition against CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the controversy surrounding SIR voter-roll revision.