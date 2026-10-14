Protesters Allege They Were Beaten Inside Detention Centres

At least three men detained by Delhi Police in connection with the CJP protests have alleged that they and others were assaulted inside makeshift detention centres after being bundled into buses. Medical records document injuries ranging from bruises and abrasions to ... Read More a fracture in one man’s right elbow. Watch the video to find out what allegedly happened inside detention centres on October 10 and 11 during the CJP protests, as detainees recount their experiences and medical records document their injuries.