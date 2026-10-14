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Protesters Allege They Were Beaten Inside Detention Centres

At least three men detained by Delhi Police in connection with the CJP protests have alleged that they and others were assaulted inside makeshift detention centres after being bundled into buses. Medical records document injuries ranging from bruises and abrasions to ...

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