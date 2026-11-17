PM Modi At ASEAN Summit ‘India’s Development & ASEAN’s Prosperity Deeply Connected’

ASEAN Summit 2026: Addressing the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit in Manila, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing partnership between India and ASEAN, citing cooperation in digital technology, defence and space. He stressed the importance of regional peace, stability and security, reaffirming ... Read More India's commitment to ASEAN unity and a prosperous Indo-Pacific.