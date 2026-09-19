Not Enough Hostels, Dangerous PGs India’s Student Housing Crisis

In this episode of 3 Things Deep Dive, we take a look at Delhi University’s hostel crisis — why there are so few hostel seats, where students live when they don’t get one, and the risks they face in finding affordable ... Read More accommodation. With private PGs and hostels often cramped and unsafe, students can find themselves paying a high price just to live close to their college. We look at why this gap exists, and what can be done about it. In the Panel

Shashank Bhargava

Principal Producer and Host, The Indian Express Sukrita Baruah

Principal Correspondent, The Indian Express Sophiya Mathew

Correspondent, The Indian Express Edited by Aakash Trivedi

Camera by Madhur & Vikas