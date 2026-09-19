explained-video

Not Enough Hostels, Dangerous PGs India’s Student Housing Crisis

In this episode of 3 Things Deep Dive, we take a look at Delhi University’s hostel crisis — why there are so few hostel seats, where students live when they don’t get one, and the risks they face in finding affordable ...

Advertisement
UP NEXT
West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
More in Explained video
View All
Trending