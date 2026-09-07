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No Non-Veg Near Durga Puja Pandals? What Kolkata Thinks Of Dhiren Shastri’s Directive

A controversy has erupted in Bengal over calls to keep non-vegetarian food away from Durga Puja pandals. Hindutva organisations and religious preachers are appealing for only vegetarian food to be served in and around puja venues.The debate intensified after Bageshwar ...

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