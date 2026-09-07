No Non-Veg Near Durga Puja Pandals? What Kolkata Thinks Of Dhiren Shastri’s Directive

A controversy has erupted in Bengal over calls to keep non-vegetarian food away from Durga Puja pandals. Hindutva organisations and religious preachers are appealing for only vegetarian food to be served in and around puja venues.The debate intensified after Bageshwar ... Read More Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri called for non-vegetarian food to be kept away from Durga idols during the Puja. His remarks have triggered a backlash among Bengali Hindus, including sections that identify as Hindu nationalists. The Indian Express spoke to people of Kolkata to find out what they think.