Nepal Flash Floods: Trishuli Hydropower Station Devastated in Nuwakot—What Happened? | Ground Report

Nepal Floods: Trishuli Hydropower Station in Nepal’s Nuwakot district lies devastated after massive flash floods. The 24-MW power station, built with support from India, has suffered extensive damage. Watch the ground report by Devansh Mittal & Tashi Tobgyal. ... Read More Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edited By: Meetesh Dixit