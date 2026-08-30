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Nepal Flash Floods: Trishuli Hydropower Station Devastated in Nuwakot—What Happened? | Ground Report

Nepal Floods: Trishuli Hydropower Station in Nepal’s Nuwakot district lies devastated after massive flash floods. The 24-MW power station, built with support from India, has suffered extensive damage. Watch the ground report by Devansh Mittal & Tashi Tobgyal. ...

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