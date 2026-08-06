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Monsoon Session: FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 Explained | Why Is It Sparking Controversy?

The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 has triggered a political and legal debate, with the government calling it a step towards greater transparency and accountability, while critics argue it could tighten control over NGOs and civil society organisations. ...

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Modi Promised Jobs. The Numbers Tell a Different Story. | Indian Express
Modi Promised Jobs. The Numbers Tell a Different Story. | Indian Express
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