Monsoon Session: FCRA Amendment Bill 2026 Explained | Why Is It Sparking Controversy?

The proposed FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026 has triggered a political and legal debate, with the government calling it a step towards greater transparency and accountability, while critics argue it could tighten control over NGOs and civil society organisations. ... Read More What are the key changes in the Bill? Why has the retrospective clause sparked controversy? How could the amendments impact foreign funding, voluntary organisations, and the functioning of NGOs? In this video, The Indian Express's Manoj C G decodes the FCRA Amendment Bill, breaks down its major provisions, and explains both the government's rationale and the concerns raised by the Opposition and civil society. Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edited By: Prince Keshari

Camera By: Madhur Shyam