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Modi Promised Jobs. The Numbers Tell a Different Story. | Indian Express

India's youth are more educated than ever before. So why are millions of graduates still unable to find stable jobs?This video investigates India's growing unemployment crisis using government data, Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) figures, CAG audit findings, parliamentary replies, ...

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