Modi Promised Jobs. The Numbers Tell a Different Story. | Indian Express

India's youth are more educated than ever before. So why are millions of graduates still unable to find stable jobs?This video investigates India's growing unemployment crisis using government data, Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) figures, CAG audit findings, parliamentary replies, ... Read More and reporting by The Indian Express.

We examine why educated graduates now account for nearly two-thirds of India's unemployed population, why many degree holders are forced into insecure work, and how the promise of Skill India compares with actual employment outcomes.

The video also explores:

Why graduate unemployment is rising despite economic growth

State-wise trends in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, Kerala, Punjab, Bihar and Jharkhand

The CAG audit of PMKVY (Skill India)

Why only around 41–43% of certified candidates were placed in jobs

Blacklisted training centres, FIRs and government reforms

The PM Internship Scheme and what its early data reveals

Why paper leaks and recruitment scams trigger such widespread public anger

The structural reasons behind India's employment crisis

As India hopes to benefit from the world's largest youth population, the biggest question remains: Can the economy create enough quality jobs before the demographic dividend turns into a demographic crisis?

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