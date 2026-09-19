KPSC Investigation: The Chairman BJP Appointed, Congress Failed to Act Against | Indian Express

An Indian Express investigation by Jay Mazoomdaar looks at the crisis inside the Karnataka Public Service Commission, where allegations include leaked exam papers, tampered answer sheets, manipulated interviews, bribe demands, and questions around the appointment of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S ... Read More Sahukar.

Sahukar was appointed to the KPSC during the BJP government and later elevated as chairman. But records reviewed by The Indian Express show that multiple red flags were raised during his tenure, including by IAS officers who served as KPSC secretaries. After the Congress came to power in Karnataka, officials who flagged concerns were moved out or sidelined.

The investigation also looks at two major cases that triggered Sahukar’s suspension: the selection of his daughter, Suma Sahukar, and allegations around the recruitment of 400 veterinary doctors, where candidates allegedly paid up to Rs 80 lakh to middlemen.

So how did a constitutional body responsible for recruiting government employees become the centre of such serious allegations? And why did both BJP and Congress governments fail to act in time?

Sayoni Aiyar explains.