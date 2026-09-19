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KPSC Investigation: The Chairman BJP Appointed, Congress Failed to Act Against | Indian Express

An Indian Express investigation by Jay Mazoomdaar looks at the crisis inside the Karnataka Public Service Commission, where allegations include leaked exam papers, tampered answer sheets, manipulated interviews, bribe demands, and questions around the appointment of suspended KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa S ...

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West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
West Bengal SIR: ECI Tells SC 22 Lakh of 27 Lakh Deleted Voters Filed Appeals| Explained
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