Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia on Hijab, Urdu & Constitutional Rights | Express Interview

Hijab Controversy : Former Supreme Court judge Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia speaks on the hijab verdict, women’s right to choose, Urdu’s place in India and the constitutional values of tolerance and pluralism. He also explains why he believes Urdu was wrongly viewed as

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the “language of an enemy country” after Partition, and why courts must protect linguistic diversity and individual choice.

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