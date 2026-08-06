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Jharkhand Student's Protest: 5 Reasons Why Students Are On Streets

The controversy surrounding the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination and the growing student protests has once again raised an old question: Why does almost every major JPSC recruitment end up in controversy? ...

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