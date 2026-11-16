Inside Mumbai-Goa Highway: Bank Defaults, Contract Failures and Cost Escalation | The Indian Express

The Indian Express Investigation | An eight-year delay. Five troubled project packages. A cost escalation of over ₹5,500 crore. ... Read More Why is the Mumbai-Goa highway still incomplete, nearly two decades after the project was conceived? In this Indian Express investigation, Dheeraj Mishra tracks the contractors behind five delayed packages on the Maharashtra stretch of National Highway 66. The investigation examines companies that defaulted on bank loans, entered insolvency proceedings, faced contract termination and had links to businessmen and politicians. One contractor featured in the RBI's list of top 100 bank defaulters. Another is linked to a businessman who joined the BJP and is under an ED probe. A third is owned by a former Congress minister of Rajasthan. As contracts were terminated, reassigned and delayed, the estimated cost of the Maharashtra section climbed from ₹12,532 crore to over ₹18,100 crore — an increase of nearly 44%. Sayoni Aiyar breaks down the investigation: What went wrong? Who were the contractors behind the delays? And why are taxpayers facing a bill that is ₹5,500 crore higher? Anchor: Sayoni Aiyar

Report: Dheeraj Mishra

Producer: Ankur Biplav, Faisal Malik

Camera: Madhur Shyam

Editor & GFX: Faisal Malik