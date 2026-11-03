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INDIA Bloc's Ramlila Rally: Can Rahul Gandhi Turn Vote Chori Protests Into a Mass Movement?

BJP VS CONGRESS: Can the INDIA bloc turn its fight against SIR and alleged vote chori into a nationwide people's movement? After a mock parliament targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a major Ramlila Maidan rally, the Opposition has projected a united ...

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ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended Day After Protest Outside Delhi Police HQ | Delhi Police Protest
ACP Manasvi Vashishtha Suspended Day After Protest Outside Delhi Police HQ | Delhi Police Protest
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