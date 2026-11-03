INDIA Bloc's Ramlila Rally: Can Rahul Gandhi Turn Vote Chori Protests Into a Mass Movement?

BJP VS CONGRESS: Can the INDIA bloc turn its fight against SIR and alleged vote chori into a nationwide people's movement? After a mock parliament targeting CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a major Ramlila Maidan rally, the Opposition has projected a united ... Read More front. But how seriously is the BJP viewing this challenge? And can parties with competing regional interests sustain this unity? Neeta Sharma and Indian Express reporters Asad, Liz, Shahid and Saptarshi decode the political messaging, BJP's counterattack and the road ahead. Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Edit: Prince Kesari

Camera: Vikas