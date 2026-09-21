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IIT Bombay Sahil Wadoke Dies, Parents Allege Caste-Based Discrimination

The death of an IIT Bombay student on September 18 in his hostel room has triggered protests and renewed attention on student deaths across IITs in India. ...

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