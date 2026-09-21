IIT Bombay Sahil Wadoke Dies, Parents Allege Caste-Based Discrimination

The death of an IIT Bombay student on September 18 in his hostel room has triggered protests and renewed attention on student deaths across IITs in India. ... Read More The institute said the student allegedly took the extreme step hours after he was caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination. As many as 176 student deaths have been reported across IITs between 2006 and 2026. In this video, we look at the factors behind student deaths in India’s premier institutes.