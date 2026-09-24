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Gyanesh Kumar Under Pressure? ECI Dissent, Voter Rolls & BJP’s Damage Control Express Newsroom

Read all the stories in today's paper - https://indianexpress.com/todays-paper/ ...

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Election Commission Investigation: Ritika Chopra Answers All Your Questions On ECI Investigation
Election Commission Investigation: Ritika Chopra Answers All Your Questions On ECI Investigation
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