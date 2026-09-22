Gurgaon Homes ‘Ready’ on Paper: The Reality Check Will Shock You! Ground Report

Gurgaon Housing: Several Gurgaon housing projects have received Occupancy Certificates, but residents say basic amenities are still missing. At ROF Alante in Sector 108, residents allege they are living without proper roads, water and electricity — raising questions over what “ready ... Read More to move in” really means. Report: Nirbhay Thakur

Producer: Tista Roy Chowdhury

Editor: Meetesh Dixit

Camera: Madhur Shyam