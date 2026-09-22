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Gurgaon Homes ‘Ready’ on Paper: The Reality Check Will Shock You! Ground Report

Gurgaon Housing: Several Gurgaon housing projects have received Occupancy Certificates, but residents say basic amenities are still missing. At ROF Alante in Sector 108, residents allege they are living without proper roads, water and electricity — raising questions over what “ready ...

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VHP’s Garba ‘Fatwa’: Can Muslims Be Barred From Navratri Celebrations? Girish Kuber Explains
VHP’s Garba ‘Fatwa’: Can Muslims Be Barred From Navratri Celebrations? Girish Kuber Explains
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