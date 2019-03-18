explained-video
Explained: India’s Love-Hate Relationship With Valentine’s Day
India seems to have a love-hate relationship with February 14th, also known as Valentine's Day. From malls in big cities to marathons in rural India, we have found a way to celebrate Valentine's day in the most unique ways possible
Explained: Decoding The Withdrawal Of Security For Kashmiri Separatists
After the Pulwama attack that killed 40 security personnel, the government on Sunday withdrew the security provided to some Hurriyat leaders. The central government also asked for a review of the security provided to other separatist leaders.
Explained: Why Caste, Not Class, Determined Quotas In India
The Union Cabinet recently introduced a bill to provide 10 percent reservation in higher education and jobs to the Economically Weaker Sections from the 'General' category.
Explained: Here’s How to Take a Perfect Selfie
There are jobs that pay you for a perfect selfie. That's also how many social media influencers earn as brands have branched into getting them to endorse their products.
Explained: Mamata Banerjee Vs CBI
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is holding an indefinite protest following the CBI's attempt to interrogate the Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
Explained: Are EVMs Foolproof?
Paper ballots or electronic voting? We break down the controversy behind EVMs.
Explained: Where Are India’s 2,454 Captive Elephants, And With Whom
India's first-ever official survey has put the number of captive elephants in the country at 2,454.
Explained – Why Is China Shielding JeM Chief, Maulana Masood Azhar?
China has repeatedly blocked India's attempts to get Azhar listed as a 'global terrorist' by the United Nations Security Council.
Explained: Why Modi Govt’s Biggest Critic Wants To Remain An Ally?
After criticising the BJP for five years, why has the Shiv Sena decided to stay on with its old partner?
Explained – India’s War Memorial
The National War Memorial will honour the sacrifice of 25,942 soldiers who died in the service of the nation since Independence
Explained: Why Documentaries Set In India Are A Big Hit At The Oscars
How India-based film on menstruation caught world’s eye and took home an Oscar
How Women’s Reservation Remains A Bumpy Ride To Nowhere
The long-standing debate on women’s reservation has resurfaced
Explained: Model Code of Conduct
With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force and lays down a list of dos and don'ts for the political parties ahead of elections. Here's what the MCC means
Explained: Model Code of Conduct
With the announcement of dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force and lays down a list of dos and don'ts for the political parties ahead of elections. Here's what the MCC means
Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections
For many political parties, this voter base could change their fortunes
Advertising