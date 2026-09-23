Election Commission Investigation: Who Controls Your Vote?

INDIAN EXPRESS INVESTIGATION BY RITIKA CHOPRA ... Read More Who really controls India's electoral rolls? We spent months investigating the Election Commission of India (ECI) and found internal objections, letters, and a centralised software system that two of the Commission's own three members say they were kept out of. This Indian Express investigation uncovers: A voter registration form (Form 6) changed without legal authority

ECINet, the centralised IT system that can override election officers on the ground

Goa: 97 voters cleared to vote, but missing from the final electoral roll

West Bengal: 16 lakh appeals filed under a single officer's login, with no clear explanation

Four months, May to August, when the full Election Commission did not meet even once

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections on record at least 14 times in 10 months. The Election Commission of India did not respond to our questions and the investigation. Read in details here: https://indianexpress.com/article/express-exclusive/election-commission-sir-14-objections-gyanesh-kumar-sukhbir-singh-sandhu-vivek-joshi-10889737/?ref=breaking_hp Report

Ritika Chopra Producer & Editor

Faisal Malik Camera

Madhur Shyam

Vikas Kumar