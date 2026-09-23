Election Commission Investigation: Who Controls Your Vote?

KPSC Investigation: The Chairman BJP Appointed, Congress Failed to Act Against | Indian Express
The Fight Is Now Over Who Controls Tata Sons’ Leadership| Explained
BRICS Declaration Explained: No Ukraine, Gaza Mention, Iran-UAE Balance and Message on US Tariffs
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Bengal Governor RN Ravi Dissolves Mamata - Led West Bengal Assembly
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Delhi Fire Tragedy: 9 Dead, Over 10 Rescued in Massive Vivek Vihar Blaze| East Delhi Accident
Trump Warns Iran: Strikes Could Resume Anytime |Iran war update