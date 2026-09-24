Election Commission Investigation: Ritika Chopra Answers All Your Questions On ECI Investigation

ECI Investigation: Ritika Chopra Answers Your Questions ... Read More Indian Express’ National Affairs Editor Ritika Chopra answers key questions surrounding the ongoing investigation into the Election Commission, including the allegations, the concerns raised over the poll panel’s functioning, and what the investigation could mean for India’s electoral process. Watch the full discussion for the latest developments, key facts and context on the Election Commission investigation.