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ECI Under Scrutiny: Is Managing Electoral Rolls the New Election Battle? | Girish Kuber Decodes

What does the Election Commission’s handling of electoral rolls mean for India’s elections? Shubhangi speaks to Girish Kuber about the investigation, the political fallout, ECI’s autonomy and why the focus may have shifted from EVMs to electoral rolls.

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