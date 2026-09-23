explained-video

ECI Investigation: How Two Election Commissioners Objected On Record To Poll Panel Steps

From keeping them in the dark to adding new voters, deleting names, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi flagged "unauthorised, illegal" moves.

Advertisement
UP NEXT
Election Commission Investigation: Who Controls Your Vote?
Election Commission Investigation: Who Controls Your Vote?
More in Explained video
View All
Trending